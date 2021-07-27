DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Volkswagen Leasing GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbleasing21


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrleasing21













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
