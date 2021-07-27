DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Volkswagen Bank GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/hjfbbank21


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2021

Ort: http://www.vwfs.com/hyfrbank21













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Gifhorner Straße 57

38112 Braunschweig

Deutschland
Internet: www.vwfs.com





 
