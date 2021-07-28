DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Nemetschek Group raises forecast for financial year 2021

Munich, July 27, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) continued its highly profitable growth course also in the second quarter and today increased its forecast for the current financial year 2021. The currency-adjusted revenue growth is now expected to be in a range between 12% and 14% (previously: at least high single-digit percentage growth). In line with this, an EBITDA margin between 30% and 32% is targeted (previously: 27% to 29%).





In Q2, Group revenue increased by 17.2% (currency-adjusted: 21.5%) to EUR 165.9 million (Q2 2020: EUR 141.6 million). The consolidated operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose over-proportionally compared to revenue by 38.3% (currency-adjusted: 43.3%) to EUR 56.3 million (previous year"s quarter: EUR 40.7 million). This corresponds to a high EBITDA margin of 34.0% (Q2 2020: 28.8%).

On July 29, 2021, Nemetschek will provide more information regarding its first half year results as well as the outlook for the reminder of 2021 with its half year report and the Q2 earnings call.

