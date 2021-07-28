DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das Gesamtjahr 2021
2021. július 27., kedd, 18:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung
Die Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) hat im 2. Quartal 2021 laut vorläufigen Zahlen ein Vorsteuerergebnis von 62 Mio. € erzielt und damit das Vorjahresquartal und das Vorquartal deutlich übertroffen (IFRS, konsolidiert, ungeprüft; 2Q20: 28 Mio. €, 1Q21: 52 Mio. €). Auf Halbjahressicht stieg das Vorsteuerergebnis auf 114 Mio. € nach 30 Mio. € im gleichen Vorjahreszeitraum. Im Lichte der guten Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr hat die pbb heute die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021 deutlich angehoben - trotz weiterhin bestehender Unsicherheiten über möglichen Risikovorsorgebedarf im 2. Halbjahr 2021. Sie erwartet nun ein Vorsteuerergebnis von 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. €. Bisher hatte die pbb ein Vorsteuerergebnis von mindestens 155 Mio. € prognostiziert nach einem Vorsteuerergebnis im Jahr 2020 von 154 Mio. €.
Kontakt:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-Mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Börse Luxemburg, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1222117
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1222117 27.07.2021 CET/CEST
