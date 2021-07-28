DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das Gesamtjahr 2021

2021. július 27., kedd, 18:58





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung


pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das Gesamtjahr 2021


27.07.2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) hat im 2. Quartal 2021 laut vorläufigen Zahlen ein Vorsteuerergebnis von 62 Mio. € erzielt und damit das Vorjahresquartal und das Vorquartal deutlich übertroffen (IFRS, konsolidiert, ungeprüft; 2Q20: 28 Mio. €, 1Q21: 52 Mio. €). Auf Halbjahressicht stieg das Vorsteuerergebnis auf 114 Mio. € nach 30 Mio. € im gleichen Vorjahreszeitraum. Im Lichte der guten Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr hat die pbb heute die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021 deutlich angehoben - trotz weiterhin bestehender Unsicherheiten über möglichen Risikovorsorgebedarf im 2. Halbjahr 2021. Sie erwartet nun ein Vorsteuerergebnis von 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. €. Bisher hatte die pbb ein Vorsteuerergebnis von mindestens 155 Mio. € prognostiziert nach einem Vorsteuerergebnis im Jahr 2020 von 154 Mio. €.




Kontakt:

Walter Allwicher

Managing Director, Communications

+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787







27.07.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Parkring 28

85748 Garching

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-Mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Börse Luxemburg, SIX
EQS News ID: 1222117





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1222117  27.07.2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222117&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum