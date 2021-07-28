DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb raises guidance for full-year 2021 pre-tax profit (IFRS) to between €180 million and €220 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) generated consolidated pre-tax profit of €62 million during the second quarter of 2021, clearly ahead of the figure for the same quarter of the previous year and for the first quarter 2021 (preliminary, unaudited figures in accordance with IFRS; Q2 2020: €28 million, Q1 2021: €52 million). Profit before taxes for the first half of the year rose to €114 million, up from €30 million for the first six months of 2020. Based on the good business development during the first half of the year, pbb today raised its guidance for the full year 2021 substantially, despite some remaining uncertainty regarding potential risk provisioning requirements in the second half of 2021. The Bank now anticipates pre-tax profit of between €180 million and €220 million, above its previous guidance of at least €155 million. Profit before taxes for 2020 totalled €154 million.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1222117
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222117 27-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
