DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single Pill revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million
Monheim am Rhein, 28 July 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in Single Pills in the German market, achieved revenue growth of 36% to EUR 24.0 million in the first half of 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures. Growth accelerated over the course of the six-month period, in particular due to the strong demand for Single Pills, including the proprietary new developments Atorimib(R) (cholesterol-lowering agent) and Tonotec(R) HCT (antihypertensive agent). In view of the market dynamics in the second half of the year due to industry and seasonal factors, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2021.
Single Pill revenues increased significantly by 83% to EUR 14.0 million in the first half of 2021 and accounted for 58% of APONTIS PHARMA"s total revenues (H1 2020: 43%). Both the growth in revenues and the share of Single Pills thus exceeded management"s expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA), which are mainly adjusted for the costs of the IPO, rose by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million at Group level according to preliminary calculations (H1 2020: negative result). With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%, APONTIS PHARMA is within the forecast for the current financial year communicated in connection with the IPO and is well on the way to achieving the medium-term target of around 30%.
For financial year 2021, the Management Board continues to expect revenues in the region of EUR 48.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.
APONTIS PHARMA AG"s full 2021 half-year report will be available on the company"s website at ir.apontis-pharma.de as of 11 August 2021.
CEO Karlheinz Gast and CPO Thomas Milz will explain the results of the first half of 2021 in a webcast presentation on 11 August 2021 at 14.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate at:
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company"s website prior to the start.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
