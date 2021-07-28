



DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG





/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results













APONTIS PHARMA reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single Pill revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million

















28.07.2021 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





APONTIS PHARMA reports accelerated growth in first half of 2021 - Single Pill revenues +83% to EUR 14.0 million

Single Pill revenue share 58% (H1 2020: 43%)



Total revenues rise sharply by 36% to EUR 24.0 million according to preliminary calculations



EBITDA (adjusted) increases significantly by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million



EBITDA margin (adjusted) improves to 11.8%



Forecast for the full year 2021 confirmed



Monheim am Rhein, 28 July 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in Single Pills in the German market, achieved revenue growth of 36% to EUR 24.0 million in the first half of 2021 on the basis of preliminary figures. Growth accelerated over the course of the six-month period, in particular due to the strong demand for Single Pills, including the proprietary new developments Atorimib(R) (cholesterol-lowering agent) and Tonotec(R) HCT (antihypertensive agent). In view of the market dynamics in the second half of the year due to industry and seasonal factors, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2021.

Single Pill revenues increased significantly by 83% to EUR 14.0 million in the first half of 2021 and accounted for 58% of APONTIS PHARMA"s total revenues (H1 2020: 43%). Both the growth in revenues and the share of Single Pills thus exceeded management"s expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA), which are mainly adjusted for the costs of the IPO, rose by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 2.8 million at Group level according to preliminary calculations (H1 2020: negative result). With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%, APONTIS PHARMA is within the forecast for the current financial year communicated in connection with the IPO and is well on the way to achieving the medium-term target of around 30%.

For financial year 2021, the Management Board continues to expect revenues in the region of EUR 48.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.



Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "In a successful first half of the year, we managed to expand our unique positioning, revenue growth and market leadership in the area of Single Pills. APONTIS PHARMA is thus directly on track to meet the forecast for the current financial year 2021 communicated in connection with the IPO. Demand for our Single Pills for improved and practical treatment of chronically ill patients exceeded our expectations. At the same time, the general market development in the first half of 2021 was characterised by a shortage of care for chronically ill patients as a result of the COVID-19-related lockdowns and strong demand for vaccinations. The progress we made in marketing our own product portfolio, including receiving the recommendation of AXA Health Insurance for Single Pill therapy to treat hypertension, was all the more encouraging for us as "The Single Pill Company." As the market leader in Single Pills with a focus on cardiovascular disease, we expect the momentum of increasing demand for Single Pill therapies to accelerate further in the second half of 2021 due to the return to normal, and thus better access to medical care."



Preliminary, unaudited Group figures H1 2021

in EUR million

H1 2021

H1 2020

∆

Single Pill revenues

14.0

7.7

83.2%









Total revenues

24.0

17.7

35.9%

EBITDA adjusted

2.8

-1.4

n/a

EBITDA margin adjusted (in %)

11.8

-8.1

n/a



APONTIS PHARMA AG"s full 2021 half-year report will be available on the company"s website at ir.apontis-pharma.de as of 11 August 2021.





Webcast/conference call:

CEO Karlheinz Gast and CPO Thomas Milz will explain the results of the first half of 2021 in a webcast presentation on 11 August 2021 at 14.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate at:

APONTIS PHARMA Half Year Report 2021 - Webcast/Teleconference.

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company"s website prior to the start.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de



T: +49 2173 89 55 4900



F: +49 2173 89 55 1521



Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10



40789 Monheim am Rhein



Germany

apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA Presse Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Sara Pinto

ir@apontis-pharma.de



T: +49 89 125 09 0330