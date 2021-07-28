DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Third logistics fund fully placed after four months
Press Release
DIC Asset AG: Third logistics fund fully placed after four months
Frankfurt am Main, 28 July 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, has reached the investor closing for its latest logistics real estate fund "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" in the shortest time and collected capital of c. EUR 210 million. The equity was committed by German institutional investors, including banks, pension funds and insurance companies.
"Once again, we have shown that speed, creativity and reliability are values that our investors can rely on. And that is in the development of a fund and in the development of a pipeline of attractive properties. I am pleased that we are also so convincing and successful in the field of logistics with our own dynamic performance," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.
The target investment volume of the fund is at c. EUR 400 million. Besides the two existing properties in the seed portfolio, a concrete pipeline for further investments in Germany and abroad is in place.
The institutional fund will invest, in addition to classic high-yield logistics real estate, in light industrial and urban logistics properties, too. While focusing on Germany as core market, it also considers Benelux and Austria as established neighbouring markets in Europe.
The fund reflects ESG aspects in its investment strategy in line with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (OffV) will be structured as an "Article-8 fund" in the future.
About DIC Asset AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment (EUR 2.0 billion in assets under management) represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment (EUR 8.6 billion in assets under management), we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222159
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1222159 28.07.2021
