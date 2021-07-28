DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind





28-Jul-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind

Heidelberg, July 28, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705, WKN: 720370) signed an agreement today to acquire 100% of the shares in Datavard AG. At the same time, the Board of Directors has decided to finance part of the purchase price by means of a capital increase through contributions in kind, making partial use of the company"s registered authorized capital with the exclusion of the shareholders" subscription right (Art. 4 par. 1, par. 5 letter c of the company"s Articles of Association).

As consideration for the acquisition of all shares in Datavard AG, a cash component of around EUR 20 million and the issue of 173,333 new shares via a capital increase through contributions in kind are planned. An independent valuation has confirmed the appropriateness of the total purchase price. Using the capital increase through contributions in kind, the company"s capital stock will be increased by EUR 173,333.00 from EUR 7,212,447.00 to EUR 7,385,780.00 by issuing 173,333 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares will be issued indirectly to Gregor Stöckler and two additional shareholders of Datavard AG, and all three will remain with the company after the transaction. The shares issued will be subject to a 36-month lock-up period. The capital increase and the contribution will become effective upon registration of the capital increase and its entry in the commercial register of the company; the cash acquisition is to be completed on July 30, 2021.

Datavard is a software and IT consulting company based in Heidelberg and specializes in transformations and data management in SAP landscapes. In the 2020 fiscal year, the company generated total revenues of around EUR 17.6 million and EBIT of EUR 1 million. The initial consolidation is expected to take place on August 1, 2021.







Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE



Christoph Marx



Head of Investor Relations



Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172



E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com