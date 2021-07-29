DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2021 group result after tax

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results


Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2021 group result after tax


29-Jul-2021 / 07:46 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For the fiscal year 2021 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, now expects a group result after tax of between 3.4 billion euro and 4.9 billion euro. The adjustment of the forecast is based on the updated outlook of Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, for the fiscal year 2021.



As a consequence of the capital stake of about 31.4 percent which Porsche SE holds in Volkswagen AG, the result of the Porsche SE group is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and, thus by the earnings situation of the Volkswagen group.



Uncertainties exist with regard to the Covid-19-pandemic, operational risks, e.g. the shortage in semiconductors, as well as potential additional special items in connection with the diesel issue all leading to ongoing severe constraints in the reliability of the forecast.






Contact:

Frank Gaube

General Manager Investor Relations

+49-711-911-11046

frank.gaube@porsche-se.com







Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
