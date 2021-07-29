DGAP-News: PREOS with annual surplus for 2020 of around EUR 83 million in the individual financial statements of the AG according to HGB accounting/ Significant contributor is disclosure of hidden reserves
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG with annual surplus for 2020 of around EUR 83 million in the individual financial statements of the AG according to HGB accounting/ Significant contributor is disclosure of hidden reserves from GORE transaction
The audited annual financial statements of PREOS are available via the following link: www.preos.de/en-us/investor-relations/
About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Frankfurt/Main.
Press Contact
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
1222541 29.07.2021
