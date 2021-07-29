DGAP-News: SYNLAB: SYNLAB and AXA Partners enter a partnership to enhance safe travel this summer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



  • SYNLAB supports AXA Partners in enabling customers and employees to resume travel safely

  • SYNLAB and AXA Partners leverage SYNLAB"s broad international laboratory network and medical expertise to provide safe and easy COVID-19 testing, ensuring delivery of PCR test results within 24 to 48 hours

SYNLAB, Europe"s leading medical diagnostic services provider, and AXA Partners enter a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travelling for customers and employees. AXA Partners is part of the AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management, with more than 9,000 employees serving customers worldwide.



Leveraging SYNLAB"s broad laboratory network, AXA Partners" customers and employees are being offered comprehensive COVID-19 testing services in more than 10 European countries, including Spain, Portugal and France and covering around 900 testing centres. The partnership may be extended to include further countries.



PCR tests are considered gold standard for COVID-19 testing, providing the highest possible sensitivity and specificity. A negative PCR test result ensures that customers and employees are not infected with SARS-CoV-2, which helps to protect their environment. In addition, it can also facilitate their on-/homeward journey and border crossing. Besides PCR testing, the partnership also includes antigen tests and self-administrated test kits, if country regulation permits.



AXA Partners" customers and employees can find SYNLAB laboratories and sample collection points through AXA Partners" vetted medical network, whereby SYNLAB - as the preferred partner in testing for COVID-19 - is ranked first on search results.



Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, says: "At a time when people around the world want to resume travel and different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading, testing remains crucial. We are pleased that AXA Partners has chosen SYNLAB as the preferred provider for testing. Together, we will make travel as safe as possible for their customers and employees."



Julia d"Astorg, Chief International Medical Services Officer, AXA Partners: "We at AXA Partners continually strive to provide a best-in-class health services to our customers. This means that when looking for a Partner, we always ensure that their standard of service, ethos and ability to promptly innovate are aligned with ours. We are very happy to have found that in SYNLAB."



About SYNLAB



  • SYNLAB, (ISIN: DE000A2TSL71, SYMBOL: SYAB) is the largest European clinical laboratory and medical diagnostic services company and offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.

  • Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

  • SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 20,000 employees, including over 1,200 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group"s worldwide success. SYNLAB carries out ~500 million laboratory tests per year and achieved revenues of EUR 2.6 billion in 2020.

  • More information can be found on www.synlab.com














