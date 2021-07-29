DGAP-News: SYNLAB: SYNLAB and AXA Partners enter a partnership to enhance safe travel this summer
2021. július 29., csütörtök, 10:01
SYNLAB, Europe"s leading medical diagnostic services provider, and AXA Partners enter a partnership to facilitate safe and easy travelling for customers and employees. AXA Partners is part of the AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management, with more than 9,000 employees serving customers worldwide.
Leveraging SYNLAB"s broad laboratory network, AXA Partners" customers and employees are being offered comprehensive COVID-19 testing services in more than 10 European countries, including Spain, Portugal and France and covering around 900 testing centres. The partnership may be extended to include further countries.
PCR tests are considered gold standard for COVID-19 testing, providing the highest possible sensitivity and specificity. A negative PCR test result ensures that customers and employees are not infected with SARS-CoV-2, which helps to protect their environment. In addition, it can also facilitate their on-/homeward journey and border crossing. Besides PCR testing, the partnership also includes antigen tests and self-administrated test kits, if country regulation permits.
AXA Partners" customers and employees can find SYNLAB laboratories and sample collection points through AXA Partners" vetted medical network, whereby SYNLAB - as the preferred partner in testing for COVID-19 - is ranked first on search results.
Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB, says: "At a time when people around the world want to resume travel and different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading, testing remains crucial. We are pleased that AXA Partners has chosen SYNLAB as the preferred provider for testing. Together, we will make travel as safe as possible for their customers and employees."
Julia d"Astorg, Chief International Medical Services Officer, AXA Partners: "We at AXA Partners continually strive to provide a best-in-class health services to our customers. This means that when looking for a Partner, we always ensure that their standard of service, ethos and ability to promptly innovate are aligned with ours. We are very happy to have found that in SYNLAB."
For more information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222522
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1222522 29.07.2021
