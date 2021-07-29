DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021
2021. július 29., csütörtök, 11:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Nabaltec raises forecast for Financial Year 2021 and publishes preliminary data for the first half of 2021
Schwandorf, 29 July 2021 - Nabaltec has raised its forecast due to its strong course of business in the first half of 2021 and the positive outlook for the remainder of the year. Nabaltec AG now expects revenue growth to range from 11% to 14% for 2021 as a whole (formerly: 6% to 9%) and an EBIT margin of between 10% to 12% (formerly: 8% to 10%).
Nabaltec AG"s course of business in the first half of 2021 was very strong. According to preliminary data, consolidated revenues climbed to EUR 93.9 million from January to June 2021, for a gain of 14.8% over the first half of 2020 (EUR 81.8 million). The "Functional Fillers" product segment reported EUR 65.6 million in revenues according to preliminary data while revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment were EUR 28.4 million. Nabaltec AG posted EUR 47.9 million in revenues in the second quarter of 2021, up 31.6% from the same period of last year (EUR 36.4 million). EBIT in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 10.5 million according to preliminary data, compared to EUR 2.1 million in the same period of last year, and EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) climbed to 11.3%.
Contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Note: As planned, Nabaltec AG"s quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021 will be available for download as of 26 August 2021 from the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de.
Contact Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nabaltec AG
|Alustraße 50-52
|92421 Schwandorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9431 53-0
|Fax:
|+49 9431 53-260
|E-mail:
|info@nabaltec.de
|Internet:
|www.nabaltec.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99
|WKN:
|A0KPPR, A1EWL9
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222649
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222649 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
