Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/?category=325


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/?category=325













Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
