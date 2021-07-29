DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
2021. július 29., csütörtök, 13:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Half Year Results
July 29, 2021 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") has decided today to adjust its 2021 outlook for profit and free cash flow due to a higher-than-expected inflation for components and logistics.
For the full-year 20211 the Company"s adjusted outlook is:
1 - The Company"s 2021 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating the Company"s joint venture in China and the divestitures of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, the Company"s Brazil online fraud protection business and its electronic security business in Asia.
2 - With respect to the Company"s adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2021, the Company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company"s use of non-GAAP financial measures.
3 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of Company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the Company"s non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company"s use of non-GAAP financial measures.
4 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For additional information regarding the Company"s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Company"s press release of July 29, 2021 and its financial statements as published under https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/.
North Canton, July 29, 2021
Notifying Person:
Forward-Looking Statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Phone:
|+1 330 490 6046
|Fax:
|+1 330 490 4450
|E-mail:
|elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
|WKN:
|856244
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1222670
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222670 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]