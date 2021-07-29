DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die SMA Solar Technology AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
