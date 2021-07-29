DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021
2021. július 29., csütörtök, 17:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
GEA is raising its outlook for sales, EBITDA before restructuring measures and return on capital employed (ROCE) for fiscal year 2021 as a result of a very good performance in the first half 2021 and increasingly effective efficiency measures. The new outlook exceeds the previously provided outlook as well as current capital market expectations (average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on July 29, 2021).
GEA adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2021 as follows:
- Sales is now expected to grow organically (adjusted for foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments) by 5 to 7 percent (previously: 0-5%).
- EBITDA before restructuring measures (based on constant currencies) is now expected to be in a range of EUR 600 to 630 million (previously: Euro 530 to 580 million; consensus EUR 572 million)
- ROCE (based on constant currencies) is now expected to be in the range of 23 to 26 percent (previously: 16 to 20 percent).
GEA"s outlook assumes that there will be no severe restrictions on economic activity due to measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the second half of 2021.
In the second quarter 2021 relevant preliminary financial figures developed as followed:
- Order intake increased significantly by 25.1 percent to EUR 1,294 million (organic growth: 30.2 percent; consensus: Euro 1,227 million).
- Sales declined slightly by 0.8 percent to EUR 1,156 million (organic growth: 3.4 percent; consensus: EUR 1,179 million).
- EBITDA before restructuring measures improved by 9.4 percent to Euro 153.7 million (consensus: EUR 145.6 million)
- ROCE increased significantly to 21.7 percent (prior year period: 14.8 percent).
The complete half-year financial report 2021 will be published on August 13, 2021.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222811
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222811 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]