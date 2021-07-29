DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
Virtual Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
Baden-Baden, July 29, 2021: GRENKE AG held its Ordinary Annual General Meeting today, which, as in the previous year, was held as a virtual event.
The shareholders of GRENKE AG resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.26 per share. They approved the proposed remuneration system for the Board of Directors with 93.12%, while 70.15% voted in favour of reducing the maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors. The proposed remuneration system for the Supervisory Board was not approved, but the countermotion concerning the amended remuneration system received 71.55% approval. All members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2020 financial year by a large majority.
The Annual General Meeting elected Norbert Freisleben, Nils Kröber and Dr Konstantin Nikolaus Maria Mettenheimer to the Supervisory Board by way of special election. Wolfgang Grenke, Claudia Karolina Krcmar and Florian Schulte left the Supervisory Board effective at the end of today"s Annual General Meeting.
BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed as the auditor for the current financial year.
At the time of voting, 73.47% of the shareholders were present (2020: 86.77%).
The detailed voting results are available online at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/general-meeting
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222848
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1222848 29.07.2021
