DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2021
2021. július 30., péntek, 08:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Essen, 30 July 2021
In view of the business performance in the first half of 2021, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the full year 2021:
Adjusted EBITDA in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of €525 million in the first half year thanks to a strong trading performance. Originally RWE estimated a range of €150 million to €350 million for this business division. RWE therefore increased the outlook for Supply & Trading for FY 2021 and assumes to close the year significantly above the €350 million.
The EBITDA forecast for the other divisions is unchanged.
For RWE Group now an adjusted EBITDA of €3.0 billion to €3.4 billion (previously €2.65 billion to €3.05 billion) anticipated; adjusted EBITDA of the core business is assumed to range between €2.15 billion to €2.55 billion (previously €1.8 billion to €2.2 billion). The outlook for adjusted EBIT increased to €1.5 billion to €1.9 billion] (previously €1.15 billion to €1.55 billion) and for adjusted net income to €1.05 billion to €1.40 billion (previously €0.75 billion to €1.10 billion).
RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2021 on 12 August 2021.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1222903
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1222903 30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
