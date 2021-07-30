DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital secures attractive live football content with Italian Serie B for the DACH region
2021. július 30., péntek, 09:00
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B football championship in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
CLIQ Digital has successfully secured the exclusive live broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B with full-length, top matches per round in HD for the seasons 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 in the DACH region.
The league consists of 20 Clubs playing a total of 380 matches between them each season, home and away, usually running from August until June the following year. Each round of the Serie B championship is played on four matchdays: on Fridays from 6 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. and Mondays from 6 p.m.
From 21 August 2021, All-in-One portal members will be able to stream live matches in high definition at www.cliqdigital.com for €14.99 a month after a free trial of 30 days. The monthly membership price includes unlimited access to all matches viewed from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as access to the already available content in the All-in-One portal.
Superstar players from Italy"s second major football league from the teams, including Lecce, Monza, Brescia, Crotone and Parma, compete for three possible promotions to Serie A. The Serie B league represents an incubator of talent for the top level of national and international football.
Statement from Mauro Balata, President of Lega B:
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
