Exclusive broadcasting rights to 3 seasons of the Serie B championship licensed



Remarkable football content upgrade set to tap into further DACH market growth potential



Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon amongst others to attract more football fans to Italy"s second division



CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B football championship in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

CLIQ Digital has successfully secured the exclusive live broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B with full-length, top matches per round in HD for the seasons 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 in the DACH region.

The league consists of 20 Clubs playing a total of 380 matches between them each season, home and away, usually running from August until June the following year. Each round of the Serie B championship is played on four matchdays: on Fridays from 6 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. and Mondays from 6 p.m.

From 21 August 2021, All-in-One portal members will be able to stream live matches in high definition at www.cliqdigital.com for €14.99 a month after a free trial of 30 days. The monthly membership price includes unlimited access to all matches viewed from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as access to the already available content in the All-in-One portal.

Superstar players from Italy"s second major football league from the teams, including Lecce, Monza, Brescia, Crotone and Parma, compete for three possible promotions to Serie A. The Serie B league represents an incubator of talent for the top level of national and international football.

Statement from Mauro Balata, President of Lega B:



"We are very proud of this further milestone achieved. The B championship is an extraordinary product, and this agreement is proof of this, which allows us to go beyond national borders and reach all fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We will continue to work to further expand the internationalisation of our brand."

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:



"CLIQ brings fans closer to the sports they love. With this exclusive deal we are continuing to build a destination store by significantly upgrading our content offering. We are sure many football fans will sign up and enjoy the live matches from the comfort of their homes. CLIQ is actively contributing to reshaping the streaming landscape in the DACH region and we expect to offer more exciting new sports content in the very near future."

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.