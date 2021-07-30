



DGAP-News: MediClin AG





/ Key word(s): Half Year Results













MediClin AG: The demand for non-corona-induced medical and therapeutic measures has been increasing since mid-2021

















30.07.2021 / 13:10









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The demand for non-corona-induced medical and therapeutic measures has been increasing since mid-2021

In the first months of 2021 - due to the 3rd wave of the corona pandemic - there was still a low number of referrals from acute clinics and a reluctance to make use of rehabilitation services. This led only to a hesitant increase in occupancy in the first half of 2021. The occupancy has increased somewhat more clearly since the middle of the year.

Operating Group sales in the 1st half of 2021 above the previous year"s value, but still below the pre-Corona level

In the first half of 2021, MEDICLIN achieved Group sales of EUR 323.1 mill., which is EUR 0.4 mill. or 0.1% less than in the first half of 2020. At operating level, without benefits under the protective shield, Group sales increased by EUR 15.9 mill. or 5.4 % compared to the previous year"s period. Compared to 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, sales without benefits under the protective shield are still EUR 25.3 mill. or 7.6 % below the sales generated in the first half of 2019.

As far as the Group operating result is concerned, at EUR -13.4 mill., it is EUR 4.6 mill. below the value of the first half of 2020 of EUR -8.8 mill. The result was impacted by an increase in raw materials and consumables used, mainly driven by higher demand and due to higher expenditure for hygiene and protective measures. Despite a decline in headcount, staff costs rose moderately.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 95.6 mill. (December 31, 2020: EUR 100.4 million). The cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date include subsidies and expected reimbursements under the corona protective shield and other measures in the amount of around EUR 66.5 mill.

Outlook

Although the number of people infected with Corona has fallen continuously since the end of the 3rd wave respective the end of April 2021 - they are currently increasing again slightly - nevertheless, the sales and earnings development for the year as a whole depends on the further development of the number of infections and protective shield benefits. The protective shield benefits will be significantly lower for the year 2021", comments Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, on the expected further business development. MEDICLIN is currently assuming that capacity utilization at the level before Corona might not be achievable in the second half of 2021.

Reporting of the segments

In the post-acute segment, sales increased by EUR 4.2 mill. or 2.3%. Without taking protective shields benefits into account, sales increased by EUR 12.7 mill. or 7.4% in a half-year comparison.

The acute segment shows a decline in segment sales of EUR 5.1 million or 4.0%. Without protective shield services, sales rose by EUR 3.6 million or 3.1%. In the other activities segment, sales in the nursing care business area amounted to EUR 8.2 mill., EUR 0.4 mill. above the previous year"s figure.

Competence in post-COVID and long-COVID treatments

The interdisciplinary expertise that MEDICLIN has in the treatment of post-COVID and long-COVID patients is reflected in a significantly increasing demand. Pneumology experts work closely with experts in neurology, cardiology, psychiatry and psychosomatics.

Innovative concepts in rehabilitation

In addition to an offer for post-COVID and long-COVID patients, MEDICLIN is also increasingly taking care of other innovative concepts in rehabilitation. "It will be a particular challenge to adapt rehabilitation to changing demographic and social requirements with innovative performance-based concepts," said Dr. York Dhein, Member of the Management Board of MEDICLIN and responsible for this business segment, and added: "MEDICLIN has shown that we can quickly build up and implement knowledge in our company in the treatment of post- and long-COVID patients."

/

Über die MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

Zu MEDICLIN gehören 35 Kliniken, sieben Pflegeeinrichtungen und zehn Medizinische Versorgungszentren. Die Gruppe verfügt über rund 8.350 Betten/Pflegeplätze und beschäftigt rund 10.200 Mitarbeiter. In einem starken Netzwerk bietet MEDICLIN dem Patienten die integrative Versorgung vom ersten Arztbesuch über die Operation und die anschließende Rehabilitation bis hin zur ambulanten Nachsorge. Ärzte, Therapeuten und Pflegekräfte arbeiten dabei sorgfältig abgestimmt zusammen. Die Pflege und Betreuung pflegebedürftiger Menschen gestaltet MEDICLIN nach deren individuellen Bedürfnissen und persönlichem Bedarf.

MEDICLIN ─ ein Unternehmen der Asklepios-Gruppe.