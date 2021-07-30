DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Telekom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://www.telekom.com/21QII


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://www.telekom.com/21Q2

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://www.telekom.com/21QII


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: http://www.telekom.com/21Q2













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
