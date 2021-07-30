DGAP-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: MorphoSys AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








30.07.2021 / 14:30



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme









  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 30.07.2021
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 30.07.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

34231943














Sprache: Deutsch
MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
