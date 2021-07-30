DGAP-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer


MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure









  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.07.2021
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 Jul 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

34231943














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
