DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
2021. július 30., péntek, 14:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
Against the backdrop of unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year. Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year.
Given these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the 2021 financial year. EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 9.2 to 11.2 billion or EUR 7.6 to 9.3 billion (previously: clearly above previous year) and EBIT in the range of USD 7.5 to 9.5 billion or EUR 6.2 to 7.9 billion (previously: clearly above previous year), respectively.
The final business figures for the first half-year of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 August 2021.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report:
Contact:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1223056
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1223056 30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
