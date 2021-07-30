DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results





Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year





Based on preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd expects for the first half of 2021 an EBITDA of approximately USD 4.2 billion (around EUR 3.5 billion) compared to around USD 1.3 billion (approximately EUR 1.2 billion) in the prior-year period. At the same time, EBIT is expected to be roughly USD 3.5 billion (around EUR 2.9 billion) compared to approximately USD 0.6 billion (around EUR 0.5 billion) in the first half of 2020.

Against the backdrop of unabated global demand for container transports and continued supply-chain disruptions, which are leading to a shortage of available transport capacity, earnings momentum is likely to remain very strong in the second half of the 2021 financial year. Previously, a gradual normalisation of the earnings trend had been expected for the second half of the year.

Given these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the 2021 financial year. EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 9.2 to 11.2 billion or EUR 7.6 to 9.3 billion (previously: clearly above previous year) and EBIT in the range of USD 7.5 to 9.5 billion or EUR 6.2 to 7.9 billion (previously: clearly above previous year), respectively.

The final business figures for the first half-year of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 August 2021.

