1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Krisja
Last name(s): Vermeylen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
47.2533 EUR 16538.66 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.2533 EUR 16538.6600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-29; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
