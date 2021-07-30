DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.07.2021 / 16:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Krisja
Nachname(n): Vermeylen

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
47,2533 EUR 16538,66 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
47,2533 EUR 16538,6600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-29; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
69693  30.07.2021 


