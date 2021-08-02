DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
In connection with the initial public offering of shares in
Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX),
Greifswalder Straße 156, 10409 Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on Friday, 02 July 2021 and was discontinued on 30 July 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:
Begin of stabilisation measures: 02 July 2021,
End of stabilisation measures: 30 July 2021,
Trading venue: XETA (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).
Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:
During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,956,521 shares.
Please see below for details regarding the performed stabilisation transactions carried out during the period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021. For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168.
Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021 as further specified attached
File: MisterSpex-Mid-Stabilisation_Announcement-20210726-20210730_EN
