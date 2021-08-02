



Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 (news with additional features)

















NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures





Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

In connection with the initial public offering of shares in

Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX),

Greifswalder Straße 156, 10409 Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on Friday, 02 July 2021 and was discontinued on 30 July 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:

Begin of stabilisation measures: 02 July 2021,

End of stabilisation measures: 30 July 2021,

Trading venue: XETA (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:

Date



(dd.mm.yyyy)

Low

High

02.07.2021

24.0000

25.0000

05.07.2021

24.0400

25.0000

06.07.2021

24.5600

25.0000

07.07.2021

24.6000

25.0000

08.07.2021

24.5000

24.9400

09.07.2021

24.6600

24.9400

12.07.2021

24.5200

24.8000

13.07.2021

24.5000

24.7000

14.07.2021

24.4000

24.6800

15.07.2021

24.4400

24.7000

16.07.2021

24.3200

24.6000

19.07.2021

23.5800

24.5000

20.07.2021

22.9800

24.5000

21.07.2021

24.1000

24.5000

22.07.2021

24.2200

24.4800

23.07.2021

23.6000

24.2800

26.07.2021

23.2400

23.8200

27.07.2021

23.0200

24.1000

28.07.2021

23.0000

23.8000

29.07.2021

23.0000

24.0000

30.07.2021

23.9000

25.0000



During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,956,521 shares.

Please see below for details regarding the performed stabilisation transactions carried out during the period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021. For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168.

Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021 as further specified attached

