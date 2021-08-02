DGAP-News: Aareal Bank announces adverse non-recurring tax effect and informs about preliminary results for the second quarter
2021. augusztus 02., hétfő, 18:39
Aareal Bank announces adverse non-recurring tax effect and informs about preliminary results for the second quarter
- Despite further burdens, second-quarter consolidated operating profit presumably rises markedly to €41 million (Q2 2020: €2 million)
- Aareal Bank affirms forecast for the full-year consolidated operating profit of between €100 million and €175 million
- Tax rate of around 55 per cent on average expected for 2021
Wiesbaden, 2 August 2021 - As part of a review of a prior fund investment which was sold in 2012, new findings emerged which have a negative impact on Aareal Bank"s results for the 2021 financial year amounting to an additional €11 million burden to be recorded in net other operating income for the second quarter of 2021 and a further €26 million to be recognised in the tax position for the 2021 financial year. Aareal Bank will recognise the corresponding provisions in the second quarter of 2021 and adjust the expected tax rate for the full year.
Taking this non-recurring effect into consideration, the preliminary operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 will presumably amount to €41 million, significantly above the results of the same quarter of the previous year, which had also been affected by the pandemic (Q2 2020: €2 million). Without the additional tax burdens, the preliminary operating profit would have amounted to €52 million.
Compared to Q2/2020, overall profit increased by 14 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income markedly increased to €142 million (Q2 2020: €122 million) and reached its highest level in almost four years. Net commission income stood at €59 million, also clearly exceeding the previous year"s level (Q2 2020: €54 million) thanks to continuing revenue growth at Aareon.
At €33 million, loss allowance during the second quarter of 2021 remained significantly lower than in the same period of the previous year (Q2 2020: €48 million), as expected. Due to non-recurring and growth-driven effects, second-quarter administrative expenses amounted to €118 million, in line with expectations (Q2 2020: €109 million).
New commercial property financing business continued to develop dynamically during the second quarter. At around €2.2 billion it increased by approximately 70 per cent in comparison to the second quarter of 2020, leading to an increase of the portfolio to €28.5 billion, in line with expectations (Q2 2020: €26.3 billion ).
Despite comprehensive consideration of the adverse non-recurring effect, Aareal Bank confirms the previously communicated expectations regarding operating profit for the year 2021 as a whole in a range between €100 million and €175 million.
The expected tax rate however will rise during the current financial year. Based on the mid-point of the expected range for operating profit, it should amount to approx. 55 per cent. In case operating profit should trend to the upper end of the target corridor, the expected tax rate would be around 50 per cent respectively around 60 per cent in case of a trend to the lower end of the range, in both cases corresponding to the relative share of non-tax-deductible components of the results.
Contacts
Yannick Houdard
About Aareal Bank Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1223444
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1223444 02.08.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]