DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

2021. augusztus 03., kedd, 17:01















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.08.2021 / 17:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Brosnan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202; ratio: 4 ADS = 1 ordinary share of MorphoSys AG (ISIN: DE0006632003)
For trade on Nasdaq


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.957715 USD 69788.58 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.957715 USD 69788.58 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq
MIC: XNAS














03.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69737  03.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum