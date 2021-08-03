DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch

2021. augusztus 03., kedd, 17:01















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.08.2021 / 17:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Brosnan

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: American Depositary Shares (ADS), CUSIP: 617760202;
Verhältnis: 4 ADS = 1 MorphoSys AG Stammaktie (ISIN: DE0006632003)
Zum Handel an der Nasdaq


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
13,957715 USD 69788,58 USD


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
13,957715 USD 69788,58 USD


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-30; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Nasdaq
MIC: XNAS














03.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



69737  03.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum