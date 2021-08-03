DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Record first-half result - further value adjustment in piston business
2021. augusztus 03., kedd, 17:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
In the first half of 2021, Rheinmetall grew its sales by around 9% to €2,582 million (H1 2020: €2,372 million). The operating result of ongoing activities nearly doubled by €95 million to €191 million (H1 2020: €96 million). Earnings per share of ongoing activities in the first half of the year rose by €2.18 to €2.50 (H1 2020: €0.32). Operating free cash flow from ongoing activities improved during the first six months by €342 million to -€46 million (H1 2020: -€387 million).
During the previously announced process of divesting its small- and large-bore pistons business, Rheinmetall has taken another value adjustment of €110 million for its discontinued pistons segment. This value adjustment will have no impact on liquidity or results relating to the Group"s ongoing operations. Nor will it affect the annual forecast updated in May 2021 on sales and profitability regarding Rheinmetall"s continuing activities.
As already announced, Rheinmetall will present a full report on developments in the first half of the year on 5 August 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 473-4300
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 473-4158
|E-mail:
|dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
|WKN:
|703000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1223784
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1223784 03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]