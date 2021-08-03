DGAP-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA signs agreement to develop Italy"s largest multipurpose arena
2021. augusztus 03., kedd, 19:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad hoc disclosure
The arena is scheduled to be presented to the International Olympic Committee in early 2026 as a venue for the Winter Olympics. After the Olympics, the Eventim project company will continue operating the venue.
The MSG Arena is part of the Milano Santa Giulia urban development project, which includes offices, housing and retail units across 120 hectares, just a few kilometres from the centre of Milan.
This project expands CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA"s portfolio of internationally renowned event venues, which includes the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the EVENTIM Apollo in London and the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen.
1223841 03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
