DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year 2021
2021. augusztus 04., szerda, 20:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
- Customer contracts: + 520,000 to 26.17 million contracts
- Sales: EUR 2.776 billion (+ 4.4% yoy)
- EBITDA: EUR 673.2 million, thereof operating EUR 633.8 million (+ 2.1%)
- EBIT: EUR 441.9 million, thereof operating EUR 402.5 million (+ 4.4%)
- Earnings per share: EUR 1.26, thereof operating EUR 1.15 (+ 17.3%)
- Full-year 2021 guidance increased
Consolidated sales grew by 4.4% to EUR 2,775.6 million in the first half of 2021 (EUR 2,657.9 million in the previous year).
In the first six months of 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 673.2 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to EUR 441.9 million. These figures include an (out-of-period) positive effect on earnings of EUR 39.4 million from the fiscal year 2020. This (out-of-period) earnings effect results from the national roaming agreement concluded with Telefónica Germany, which also applies retroactively as of July 1, 2020 for MBA MVNO advance services. The national roaming agreement includes annually decreasing data prices again, similar to the pricing mechanisms of the first five years of the MBA MVNO agreement.
Adjusted for this (out-of-period) positive earnings effect from the retroactively more favorable advance service prices for mobile communications, the key earnings figures developed as follows: operating EBITDA improved by 2.1%, from EUR 620.5 million in the same period last year to EUR 633.8 million, and operating EBIT by 4.4% from EUR 385.4 million to EUR 402.4 million. These earnings figures include initial costs for the construction of the 1&1 mobile communications network of EUR -14.9 million (prior year: EUR -5.6 million), as well as the announced investments of IONOS for a product and sales drive focusing on its cloud business and further international expansion amounting to EUR -16.4 million.
Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 1.26. Without consideration of the (out-of-period) positive effect on earnings from the new advance service prices for mobile communications (EPS effect: EUR +0.11) and the Tele Columbus impairment reversals in the previous year (EPS effect: EUR +0.08), operating EPS improved by 17.3% from EUR 0.98 in the same period last year to EUR 1.15 and operating EPS before PPA by 9.8% from EUR 1.23 to EUR 1.35.
Outlook 2021
