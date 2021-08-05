



AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

















AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

Sales increase by 9.1% to EUR 215.3 million



EBITDA grows by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million



Profit for the period rises by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million



Forecast for full year 2021 already significantly increased



Trostberg, August 5, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, can look back on a record first half of 2021, in which growth was achieved across almost the entire product portfolio. Accordingly, sales increased by 9.1% from EUR 197.3 million to EUR 215.3 million. In addition to strong momentum in the pharmaceuticals, animal and human nutrition and agro applications businesses, for example, this development was accompanied by a faster and more pronounced than expected recovery in the steel and automotive sectors.

All earnings indicators improved significantly more than sales in the first six months of 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million), which is a record level, as is the EBITDA margin of 16.8% (previous year: 14.8%). Profit for the period increased by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million (previous year: EUR 11.2 million). The equity ratio rose to 22.4% as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 17.7%).

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG, said: "We have succeeded in continuing our strong performance of the 1st quarter also from a six-month perspective. Despite continuing challenges, the signs are clearly pointing towards growth. Accordingly, we are very confident about the further course of 2021."

Against the background of the extremely pleasing business performance in the first half of 2021, the forecasts for the full year were already significantly increased in mid-July 2021 as follows:

Key figure

2020

Original forecast

New forecast

Sales

EUR 379.3 million

slightly increasing to increasing



(up to EUR 400 million)

significantly to strongly increasing



(up to EUR 415 million)

EBITDA

EUR 53.8 million

stable to slightly increasing (up to EUR 57 million)

significantly to strongly increasing



(up to EUR 64 million)

EBITDA margin

14.2%

slightly declining to stable

stable to slightly increasing

Inventory ratio

19.0%

very slightly increasing to stable

slightly to noticeably decreasing

Equity ratio

19.4%

stable to slightly increasing

moderately to slightly increasing



The detailed half-year financial report 2021 is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com in the section Investor Relations/Publications/Financial Reports.

About AlzChem



AlzChem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. AlzChem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, AlzChem products can offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. AlzChem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

The broad product range of AlzChem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company"s response to global trends and developments. AlzChem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2020, AlzChem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 379 million and EBITDA of around EUR 53.8 million.

