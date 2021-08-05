DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. augusztus 05., csütörtök, 11:10







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








05.08.2021 / 11:10



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/reports/













05.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1223990  05.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223990&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum