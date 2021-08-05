DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Delticom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/H1_Bericht_Delticom_12082021.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/H1_Report_Delticom_12082021.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.delti.com





 
