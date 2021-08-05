DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. augusztus 05., csütörtök, 14:57







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SGL CARBON SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








05.08.2021 / 14:57



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die SGL CARBON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sglcarbon.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/company/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/













05.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1224425  05.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224425&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum