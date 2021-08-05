DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

2021. augusztus 05., csütörtök, 16:45







DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE


/ Key word(s): Half Year Results






ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE








05.08.2021 / 16:45




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

Publication of the Half-Year Report as of 30 June 2021


(Hamburg, 5 August 2021) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report as of 30 June 2021 on



Thursday, 12 August 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)


In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9434



Confirmation Code: 7678118


The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20210812/no-audio



If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/



During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/



We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.



The conference language is English.

Contact:


Frank Hoffmann

Senior Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

 















05.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224477





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1224477  05.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224477&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum