DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth(R) low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 results on Wednesday 11th August 2021.
The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results.
The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations
