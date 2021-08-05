

Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro





05.08.2021 / 18:56 CET/CEST





Allianz SE hat heute ein neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien beschlossen. Das Volumen dieses neuen Programms beträgt bis zu 750 Millionen Euro. Das Programm soll im August 2021 starten und spätestens bis 31. Dezember 2021 abgeschlossen sein. Allianz SE wird die gekauften Aktien einziehen.



Vorbehalt bei Zukunftsaussagen





Dieses Dokument enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen wie Prognosen oder Erwartungen, die auf den gegenwärtigen Ansichten und Annahmen des Managements beruhen und bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Ungewissheiten unterliegen. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, Leistungsdaten oder Ereignisse können erheblich von den in diesen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen ausgedrückten oder implizierten Ergebnissen abweichen.





Abweichungen können sich aus Änderungen der Faktoren ergeben, einschließlich der folgenden, aber nicht beschränkt auf: (i) die allgemeine wirtschaftliche Lage und Wettbewerbssituation in den Kerngeschäftsfeldern und -märkten der Allianz, (ii) die Entwicklung der Finanzmärkte (insbesondere Marktvolatilität, Liquidität und Kreditereignisse), (iii) negative Publizität, aufsichtsrechtliche Maßnahmen oder Rechtsstreitigkeiten in Bezug auf die Allianz Gruppe, andere Finanzdienstleister und die Finanzdienstleistungsbranche im Allgemeinen, (iv) Häufigkeit und Schwere der versicherten Schadenereignisse, einschließlich solcher, die sich aus Naturkatastrophen ergeben, und die Entwicklung der Schadenaufwendungen, (v) Sterblichkeits- und Krankheitsraten bzw. -tendenzen, (vi) Stornoraten, (vii) die Ausfallrate von Kreditnehmern, (viii) Änderungen des Zinsniveaus, (ix) Wechselkurse, insbesondere des Euro/US-Dollar-Wechselkurses, (x) Gesetzes- und sonstige Rechtsänderungen einschließlich steuerlicher Regelungen, (xi) die Auswirkungen von Akquisitionen einschließlich damit zusammenhängender Integrations- und Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen sowie (xii) die allgemeinen Wettbewerbsfaktoren, die in jedem Einzelfall auf lokaler, regionaler, nationaler und/oder globaler Ebene gelten. Viele dieser Veränderungen können durch Terroranschläge und deren Folgen verstärkt werden.



Keine Pflicht zur Aktualisierung



Die Allianz übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, die in dieser Meldung enthaltenen Informationen und Zukunftsaussagen zu aktualisieren, soweit keine gesetzliche Veröffentlichungspflicht besteht.











