1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rainer

Last name(s):

Beaujean



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.155 EUR





10608.50 EUR



15.16 EUR





7564.84 EUR



15.165 EUR





14179.275 EUR



15.17 EUR





2927.81 EUR



15.175 EUR





2200.375 EUR



15.18 EUR





7711.44 EUR



15.185 EUR





11312.825 EUR



15.19 EUR





13868.47 EUR



15.195 EUR





12824.58 EUR



15.20 EUR





8177.60 EUR



15.205 EUR





30744.51 EUR



15.21 EUR





14266.98 EUR



15.215 EUR





2206.175 EUR



15.22 EUR





5144.36 EUR



15.225 EUR





2207.625 EUR



15.23 EUR





5147.74 EUR



15.235 EUR





2209.075 EUR



15.24 EUR





5151.12 EUR



15.245 EUR





152.45 EUR



15.25 EUR





24293.25 EUR



15.26 EUR





2945.18 EUR



15.27 EUR





65279.25 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.2196 EUR





251123.40 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



