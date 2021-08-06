





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















06.08.2021 / 11:54









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Rainer

Nachname(n):

Beaujean



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

15,155 EUR





10608,50 EUR



15,16 EUR





7564,84 EUR



15,165 EUR





14179,275 EUR



15,17 EUR





2927,81 EUR



15,175 EUR





2200,375 EUR



15,18 EUR





7711,44 EUR



15,185 EUR





11312,825 EUR



15,19 EUR





13868,47 EUR



15,195 EUR





12824,58 EUR



15,20 EUR





8177,60 EUR



15,205 EUR





30744,51 EUR



15,21 EUR





14266,98 EUR



15,215 EUR





2206,175 EUR



15,22 EUR





5144,36 EUR



15,225 EUR





2207,625 EUR



15,23 EUR





5147,74 EUR



15,235 EUR





2209,075 EUR



15,24 EUR





5151,12 EUR



15,245 EUR





152,45 EUR



15,25 EUR





24293,25 EUR



15,26 EUR





2945,18 EUR



15,27 EUR





65279,25 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

15,2196 EUR





251123,40 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-05; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























06.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



