DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.08.2021 / 11:54




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Rainer
Nachname(n): Beaujean

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen
















































































































Preis(e) Volumen
15,155 EUR 10608,50 EUR
15,16 EUR 7564,84 EUR
15,165 EUR 14179,275 EUR
15,17 EUR 2927,81 EUR
15,175 EUR 2200,375 EUR
15,18 EUR 7711,44 EUR
15,185 EUR 11312,825 EUR
15,19 EUR 13868,47 EUR
15,195 EUR 12824,58 EUR
15,20 EUR 8177,60 EUR
15,205 EUR 30744,51 EUR
15,21 EUR 14266,98 EUR
15,215 EUR 2206,175 EUR
15,22 EUR 5144,36 EUR
15,225 EUR 2207,625 EUR
15,23 EUR 5147,74 EUR
15,235 EUR 2209,075 EUR
15,24 EUR 5151,12 EUR
15,245 EUR 152,45 EUR
15,25 EUR 24293,25 EUR
15,26 EUR 2945,18 EUR
15,27 EUR 65279,25 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
15,2196 EUR 251123,40 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-05; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
69761  06.08.2021 


