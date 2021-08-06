DGAP-AFR: Lakestar SPAC I SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Lakestar SPAC I SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2021

Address: https://lakestar-spac1.com/websites/lakestar-spac/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html













Language: English
Company: Lakestar SPAC I SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.lakestar-spac1.com





 
