Lakestar SPAC I SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Lakestar SPAC I SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.08.2021

Ort: https://lakestar-spac1.com/websites/lakestar-spac/English/1300/news-_amp_-publications.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Lakestar SPAC I SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.lakestar-spac1.com





 
