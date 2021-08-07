DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million





06-Aug-2021 / 22:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Montabaur, August 6, 2021. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of United Internet AG today resolved to launch a new share buyback program. The total volume of the share buyback program amounts to up to EUR 160 million. The Management Board is authorized to determine tranches for the buyback within the aforementioned framework. The program is to be launched in August 2021 and will run no longer than until April 30, 2022.

United Internet AG is thus utilizing the authorization issued by the company"s Annual Shareholders" Meeting of May 20, 2020 to buy back treasury shares representing up to 10% of the company"s capital stock at the time of the resolution or, if the amount is lower, at the time of exercising the authorization. No treasury shares have been purchased on the basis of this authorization so far. The company currently holds 6,769,137 treasury shares from previous share buyback programs (approx. 3.49% of capital stock).

Treasury shares can be used for all purposes permitted by the authorization of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting of May 20, 2020. The shares may also be cancelled.

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. United Internet AG reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.



Contact partner



United Internet AG



Lisa Pleiss



Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de



Note



In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2020 of United Internet AG on page 57.

Contact:PressUnited Internet AGElgendorfer Straße 5756410 MontabaurPhone: +49 2602/96-1616Fax: +49 2602/96-1085E-Mail: presse@united-internet.deInternet: www.united-internet.de