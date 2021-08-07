DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million
2021. augusztus 06., péntek, 22:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Montabaur, August 6, 2021. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of United Internet AG today resolved to launch a new share buyback program. The total volume of the share buyback program amounts to up to EUR 160 million. The Management Board is authorized to determine tranches for the buyback within the aforementioned framework. The program is to be launched in August 2021 and will run no longer than until April 30, 2022.
United Internet AG is thus utilizing the authorization issued by the company"s Annual Shareholders" Meeting of May 20, 2020 to buy back treasury shares representing up to 10% of the company"s capital stock at the time of the resolution or, if the amount is lower, at the time of exercising the authorization. No treasury shares have been purchased on the basis of this authorization so far. The company currently holds 6,769,137 treasury shares from previous share buyback programs (approx. 3.49% of capital stock).
Treasury shares can be used for all purposes permitted by the authorization of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting of May 20, 2020. The shares may also be cancelled.
The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. United Internet AG reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.
Contact:
Press
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Phone: +49 2602/96-1616
Fax: +49 2602/96-1085
E-Mail: presse@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1224785
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1224785 06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
