DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners
2021. augusztus 06., péntek, 22:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Offer
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
In parallel, shareholders holding a total of more than 85% of the shares of Aves One AG have, subject to certain conditions, committed to the Bidder to tender their respective shares in the tender offer.
The final terms of the takeover offer will be set out in the complete offer document, which will be published by the Bidder at a later date.
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG support the planned offer of the Consortium subject to the review of the offer document. As required by the German Securities and Takeover Act, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG will issue a reasoned statement on the takeover offer after the offer document has been published. This will be published at www.avesone.com under the heading "Investors".
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 61
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 696528 350
|Fax:
|040 696528 359
|E-mail:
|ir@avesone.com
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A168114
|WKN:
|A16811
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
|EQS News ID:
|1224786
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1224786 06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
