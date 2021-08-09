DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund discloses preliminary figures for the 2020/2021 financial year
2021. augusztus 09., hétfő, 11:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
In financial year 2020/2021, the Company"s income and earnings were substantially affected by the effects of the restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities.
In the 2020/2021 financial year (1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021), Borussia Dortmund generated revenue of EUR 334.2 million (previous year: EUR 370.2 million). Consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) amounted to EUR 358.6 million (previous year: EUR 486.9 million).
In the financial year ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 72.8 million (previous year: loss of EUR 44.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -73.2 million (previous year: EUR -46.6 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 39.0 million (previous year: EUR 63.0 million).
Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million).
The Group"s personnel expenses increased by EUR 0.5 million from EUR 215.2 million to EUR 215.7 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 4.9 million from EUR 106.1 million to EUR 111.0 million. The Group"s other operating expenses were down EUR 33.2 million year on year from EUR 119.0 million to EUR 85.8 million.
The consolidated financial result improved by EUR 2.4 million from EUR -3.4 million to EUR -1.0 million.
The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net loss for the year of EUR 76.5 million. In light of this earnings situation, it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting.
Dortmund, 9th August 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
At 11:30 CET today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2020/2021 financial year, which will be live-streamed online at https://aktie.bvb.de/eng as well as at https://tv.bvb.de.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1224932
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1224932 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]