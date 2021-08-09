





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















09.08.2021 / 12:37







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021Ort: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3400 Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021Ort: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html

























09.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



