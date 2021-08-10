DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 02 August 2021 until and including 06 August 2021, a number of 77,823 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
08/02/2021 19,488 56.0710
08/03/2021 14,297 56.9549
08/04/2021 14,685 57.7836
08/05/2021 14,353 58.3951
08/06/2021 15,000 58.1578

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 06 August 2021 amounts to 1,403,308 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, 09 August 2021



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board



1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
