Hamburg, August 9, 2021 - The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts" consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021.



Currently ten out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q2/HY 2021e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.



/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=718563823ce5fde9f61a24b5303706f8



Encavis AG: Analysts" consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e


The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity is currently around 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.



ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.



Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:
ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com



 






Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1225097





 
