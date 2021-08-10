DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e
2021. augusztus 09., hétfő, 16:21
Corporate News
Encavis AG publishes analysts" consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e
Currently ten out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q2/HY 2021e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.
/
Encavis AG: Analysts" consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e
The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:
About ENCAVIS:
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
